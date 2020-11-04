https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/04/siren-daily-kos-founder-says-arizona-should-not-have-been-called-its-not-over/

Buckle up, everyone, because it’s not just the Trump campaign that’s questioning if Arizona was called too early for Joe Biden.

Here’s Daily Kos founder Markos Moulitsas:

Arizona should not have been called. It’s not over. https://t.co/4NBX8ChAfB via @azcentral — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) November 4, 2020

This could get messy, that’s for sure:

1/ How messy is Arizona? No one even knows how many ballots are left. How someone there explained it to me: “[Votes by mail] received by county recorders in advance of election are typically reported first. Next reporting is in-person day of voting…”https://t.co/nCnXTr4i1D — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) November 4, 2020

2/ “Then, in the days following the election, typically, the early ballots that were not mailed in, and instead were dropped off at the polling spots, are verified and counted.” We know mailed early ballots lean heavily pro-Biden; in-person voting favors Trump… — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) November 4, 2020

3/ But what about those drop-off ballots that haven’t been counted? If they favor Trump as much as in-person voting, he probably wins. But if they lean Biden or are evenly spilt, Biden wins. Maybe the Trump camp has some real insight here, or maybe it’s just guessing and hoping. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) November 4, 2020

Team Trump thinks they win Arizona by about 30,000 votes:

Trump campaign adviser @JasonMillerinDC says Trump will win Arizona. “Anyone who has called this race is just plain wrong.” — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) November 4, 2020

Summary. Trump campaign argues they will

– Win Pennsylvania by 40k-ish votes

– Win Arizona by 30k-ish votes Note R districts still to be come in Michigan + Wisconsin

Are upbeat on Nevada with the race still tight. Bottom line: They are saying loud Trump will win. — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) November 4, 2020

And now we count:

AZ early am update. Maricopa County overnight was a pickup of ~50,000 votes for Trump. Biden lead is now ~90k with ~520k ballots out there. A 60-40 Trump split of those ballots would put Trump ahead by ~10k. Trump has been winning the count 60-40 or better since late last night. pic.twitter.com/ETEUAom9Ie — Chris Buskirk (@thechrisbuskirk) November 4, 2020

