Much of social media came after MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Wednesday morning after she referred to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as “Uncle Clarence” — an apparent “Uncle Tom” reference.

Former President George H.W. Bush nominated Thomas to the court in 1991.

What are the details?

In early morning remarks, Reid addressed President Donald Trump’s vow to take close races to the Supreme Court.

“If somehow they manage to stumble into the Supreme Court, do any of you guys expect Uncle Clarence and Amy Coney Barrett and those guys to actually follow the letter of the law?” Reid asked. “No. It’s a completely politicized Supreme Court that you can’t just trust they’ll do the right thing. … Now, so far, the courts have actually been pretty good. So we’ll see.”

What was the response?

Reid received wide condemnation over the remarks on social media.

Responding to the remarks, longtime TV host Megyn Kelly tweeted, “‘Uncle Clarence? Are you kidding me??”

Kelly was responding to the Regan Battalion’s tweet on Reid’s remarks, which read, “Disgusting racist comment by @JoyAnnReid, a comment that would get her fired on any other network and deservingly so.”

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain wrote, “Good god….” in response to NRSC Communications Director Jesse Hunt’s remarks on Reid’s take.

Hunt wrote, “Joy Reid with an absolutely disgusting comment about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas just now on MSNBC[.]”

Conservative radio host Larry Elder added, “Notice her ‘woke’ @MSNBC colleagues said nothing.”

D.C. Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy added, “Joy Reid calls Justice Clarence Thomas ‘Uncle Clarence’ — a clear reference to the derogatory epithet ‘Uncle Tom.’ How is this sort of stuff acceptable to anyone anywhere? (This is a rhetorical question — we know the reason.)”

The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra simply added, “Joy Reid is a racist[.]”

