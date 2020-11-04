https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Arizona-Biden-McCain-Trump/2020/11/04/id/995406

After Arizona flipped from red to blue, social media was flooded with comments about the move being the late Arizona Sen. John McCain’s revenge over President Donald Trump, Fox News reports.

Mike Murphy, a former adviser to Sen. McCain, told MSNBC that former Vice President Joe Biden’s win in Arizona could be McCain’s “revenge” against Trump. He isn’t the only one claiming McCain may be the reason why voters flipped the state blue.

Former Trump White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci tweeted that a Biden win in the state would be “fitting.” He added Trump would be “undone by a petty grievance with an American war hero and public servant of the highest character: Sen. John McCain.”

Trump and McCain had a contentious relationship that dates back years. McCain’s wife, Cindy, endorsed Biden. She was appointed to the advisory board for Biden’s transition team.

“My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There’s only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden,” McCain tweeted about Biden ahead of the election.

Former Trump official Miles Taylor tweeted that it would be “poetic justice if Trump’s pettiness toward Sen. McCain (AZ) cost him the election.”

“His demand that we *not* lower U.S. flags in honor of the late war hero is what prompted me to write the anonymous op-ed in the first place,” the “Anonymous” author added.

After McCain died, American flags at federal buildings were raised two days after they had been lowered, a move that was criticized by many, according to Fox News.

Politico magazine’s editor-in-chief Blake Hounshell likened Arizona’s flip to blue to “the ghost of John McCain turning down his thumb one last time,” a reference to the senator’s vote against a repeal of Obamacare, on his Twitter account.

CNN’s Ana Navarro-Cárdenas tweeted that Biden taking the state is like “John McCain getting the last laugh.”

Biden is the first Democrat to win Arizona since President Bill Clinton in 1996.

