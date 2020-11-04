https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/spirituality-may-lead-improved-quality-life-stroke-survivors-caregivers/

(STUDY FINDS) — DALLAS, Texas — For many people, the power of faith can be just as important to their health as the most potent medication. For stroke victims and their caregivers, a study finds being spiritual can improve their every day life as well.

The American Heart Association (AHA) released a study using an analysis of 200 stroke survivors in Italy. All of these participants suffered from low-to-medium health issues or disabilities. The study also surveyed caregivers, with a focus on their levels of spirituality, depression, and quality of life between 2016 and 2018. The average age of the group was 71 years-old. While the mix of stroke victims was fairly split however, two-thirds of caregivers were women around the age of 52.

“Research shows that spirituality may help some patients cope with illness, yet few studies have looked at its effects on quality of life among stroke survivors and their long-term care partners, who are at increased risk for depression,” says lead study author Gianluca Pucciarelli in an AHA release.

