Things are heating up in Detroit, where Republican poll watchers are being barred from entering the facility.

There is absolutely nothing to see here, folks. Just official poll watchers being shut out from a facility that’s been pumping out hardcore Biden numbers all day. It’s not like the guy in this video tells all the “Republican challengers” to get out.

Here’s another view of other poll watchers stuck outside this center, the TFC Center in Wayne County, where the doors are now reportedly locked.

A few videos have leaked from inside the facility, where everything seems above board, like these women who reported seeing ballots filled out for people who must be at least 120 years old.

ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO SEE HERE, FOLKS. THEY’RE JUST BOARDING UP WINDOWS BECAUSE DEMOCRACY.

Just a reminder that Michigan was handily trending TRUMP last night before a sudden, massive uptick Wednesday morning where 100% of votes magically went to Biden.

(NOTHING TO SEE IN THESE GRAPHS, EVERYBODY)

There also haven’t been multiple other issues with vote dumps for Biden and “data error” in other Michigan counties.

I’m sure all of these glitches and sudden shifts in traditionally Democrat strongholds are totally explainable and normal.

This is fine.

Everything is fine.

