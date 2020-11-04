https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/student-op-ed-shut-country-republicans-steal-election/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A Cornell University student argued in an opinion piece today that the country should be prepared for a “general strike” in the event “Republicans steal the election.”

“The 2020 election is an inflection point,” in the “Republican assaults on democracy,” according to Elijah Fox, a student at the Ivy League university.

“If Trump steals the election by way of the already-packed courts, we, the People, should launch a general boycott of the economy,” Fox said.

