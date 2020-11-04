https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/susan-collins-dances-the-night-away/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Susan Collins is dancing to “Still the One” in the middle of the parking lot. pic.twitter.com/RKwj4HNGcr — Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) November 4, 2020

Maine still hasn’t been called but Susan Collins is leading by 8 points with 86% of the vote counted.

.@SenatorCollins has taken the stage again sharing the towns and cities already announced that she has won but says it’s not over until it’s over and knows there is still a long night ahead. @FoxABCMaine pic.twitter.com/bmEs2fF7Bm — Brooke Reilly (@brookereillytv) November 4, 2020

Collins needs to stay above 50% to avoid ranked-choice voting.