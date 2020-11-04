https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/susan-collins-dances-the-night-away/

Posted by Kane on November 4, 2020 1:38 am

Maine still hasn’t been called but Susan Collins is leading by 8 points with 86% of the vote counted.

Collins needs to stay above 50% to avoid ranked-choice voting.

