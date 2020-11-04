https://www.pressherald.com/2020/11/04/collins-maintaining-lead-over-gideon-in-senate-race/

Republican Sen. Susan Collins won Maine’s high-profile U.S. Senate race on Wednesday, defeating Democrat Sara Gideon in a contest that saw unprecedented spending as part of the national battle for control in Washington.

In a speech to supporters outside of a Bangor hotel, Collins said Gideon had called her to concede the hard-fought race. Unofficial election results show Collins leading Gideon 51 percent to 42 percent with 85 percent of precincts reporting. The two independents in the race, Lisa Savage and Max Linn, received 5 percent and 2 percent of the vote, respectively.

Collins secured a fifth term in the Senate with a large enough margin to avoid a ranked-choice runoff that could have tipped the race toward Gideon and delayed a final outcome for at least a week.

“To the people of Maine, thank you, thank you,” Collins said in brief remarks. “I will serve you with all of my heart and I will work hard for you every day.”

In addition to defying months of polling showing Gideon leading the race, Collins’ victory appears likely to complicate or outright foil national Democrats’ hopes of winning control of the U.S. Senate. The national parties and outside groups funneled more than $100 million into Maine’s race while the two frontrunners were on track to surpass another $100 million in fundraising and spending — massive amounts for a state with roughly 1 million registered voters.

Gideon was slated to speak about the election results in a livestream address later Wednesday.

Collins appears to have won the election by not only capturing clear majorities in hundreds of Maine’s more conservative, rural communities – as expected for the well-known Republican incumbent – but by also denying Gideon larger margins of victory in traditional Democratic strongholds.

Not only did Collins outperform President Trump in many communities, she even defeated Gideon in a smattering of towns that went solidly for Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential contest.

In the precincts of Lewiston and Auburn, for instance, Collins defeated Gideon 14,587 to 13,184 while Biden defeated Trump 16,049 to 12,612. Collins also bested Gideon in Bangor, Augusta, Bethel, Fryeburg and Lubec – all towns won by Biden.

Addressing a small crowd outside of a Bangor hotel around midnight Wednesday morning, Collins acknowledged the close results but said she was encouraged.

“We’re doing really well but I know it’s not over until it’s over and we’re waiting for the rest of the vote totals,” Collins said.

Gideon did not make any public comments late Tuesday or early Wednesday. But her campaign issued a statement just before 1 a.m. saying it was “prepared to see it through to the finish.”

“Over the coming days, we will make sure that every Mainer has their voice heard in this election,” Gideon’s campaign manager, Amy Mesner, said in the statement.

As expected, Gideon won many of the left-leaning towns in the Greater Portland area, coastal York County and in Midcoast Maine by comfortable margins. In Portland, for instance, she won roughly 68 percent of the vote compared to Collins’ 21 percent with Savage picking up 11 percent and Linn less than 1 percent.

But Collins won the vast majority of more conservative towns away from the coast and defeated Gideon by sizable margins in many rural areas. Gideon also under-performed presidential candidate Joe Biden in some towns, complicating her ability to overcome Collins’ sizable victory margins in more rural areas of interior, eastern and northern Maine.

Collins defeated Gideon in Lewison, Auburn, Bethel, Fryeburg and Lubec — all towns that went soundly for Biden over Trump. The Republican also won her hometown of Bangor by slightly more than 100 votes.

Under Maine’s ranked-choice system, voters had the option of ranking the four Senate candidate by preference. Those second-, third- and fourth-choice rankings only come into play if no candidate wins a majority of the vote on the first tally, however. In such a scenario, ballots from every polling place across Maine will be transported to Augusta for a re-tabulation that likely would not begin until next week.

This story will be updated.

