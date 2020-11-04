https://townhall.com/tipsheet/leahbarkoukis/2020/11/04/the-update-in-michigan-that-looks-awfully-suspicious-n2579437

An update that was made to Michigan’s totals is raising red flags after 138,339 votes were found in the state which happened to all go to Joe Biden. Not a single one went to President Trump. As the Federalist’s Sean Davis quipped, “That doesn’t look suspicious at all.”

In his post about the update, he showed before and after screenshots of The New York Times’s map of the state.

Soon after, Twitter put a warning on his post that “some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

“Precisely 0% of this tweet is ‘disputed.’ All I did was compare two different sets of numbers on NYT’s website,” he commented. “That’s called arithmetic, and it’s not up for debate. Twitter is a cancer, and Big Tech is trying to steal the election for Democrats.” The social media company even doubled down and put another label on his follow-up point.

Precisely 0% of this tweet is “disputed.” All I did was compare two different sets of numbers on NYT’s website. That’s called arithmetic, and it’s not up for debate. Twitter is a cancer, and Big Tech is trying to steal the election for Democrats. https://t.co/TRBsEiaSZY pic.twitter.com/OtPZZUo3LG — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 4, 2020

Townhall’s Guy Benson cautioned against spreading conspiracy theories or calling losses fraud without evidence, but he pointed out that the Michigan update “obviously appears to be an irregularity that needs investigation & explanation.”

…for instance, this obviously appears to be an irregularity that needs investigation & explanation. https://t.co/16NFKp6pfg — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 4, 2020

President Trump has taken notice, both questioning what’s going on in the state and tweeting out the before and after screenshots.

WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT? https://t.co/6487pYLZnL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

An update gives Biden 100% of new votes — 128k+ pic.twitter.com/SPUrTf8gXN — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) November 4, 2020

And there they go again, censoring the tweet Trump shared.

How in the world is Twitter censoring @MattWalshBlog‘s tweet here? To say that we ought to be concerned about a 100% blue vote drop of over 100K votes is perfectly obvious. https://t.co/28CZBVbEfc — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 4, 2020

Something is definitely not right here.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news post and has been updated.

