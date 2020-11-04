https://www.oann.com/swiss-report-10073-new-coronavirus-infections-73-more-deaths/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=swiss-report-10073-new-coronavirus-infections-73-more-deaths

November 4, 2020

(Reuters) – Coronavirus infections rose by 10,073 in a day, data from Swiss health authorities showed on Wednesday, as the Alpine country is trying to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The total confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 192,376 and the death toll rose by 73 to 2,275.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal in Berlin; Editing by Michelle Adair)

