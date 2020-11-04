http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/43YCW7PoVkY/

Tea Party Patriots is holding “Protect the Vote” protests in battleground states across the country on Thursday, as votes are being counted in the presidential election.

There are four happening in Atlanta, Georgia; Phoenix, Arizona; Detroit, Michigan; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, according to a Tea Party Patriots press release:

BREAKING: Protect The Vote protests are SCHEDULED: GA:

11/5 12pm:

100 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Downtown Atlanta AZ:

11/4 8pm: AZ State Capitol

11/5 9am: Phoenix City Hall MI:

11/5 9am:

TCF Center in Detroit PA:

11/5 9am: PA Conv. Center More:https://t.co/PqHW6ZQVut — Jenny Beth Martin (@jennybethm) November 5, 2020

Tea Party Patriots said in the release:

Please recruit other Trump supporters to come as well. This is important. It is important that election officials see the public pressure to ensure that we have a valid and legitimate count of the vote. If the public is deemed to not care, it will be immensely easier for nefarious things to happen, The slogan of the Washington Post is: “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” Ironically, if patriots don’t show up and make their voices heard, The Washington Post and other mainstream media outlets will let our democratic process of selecting the President of the United States die in darkness. Let’s be the light.

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia to demand better access for campaign observers at locations whether ballots are being counted.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the states of Pennsylvania and Georgia had not yet been called. News outlets called Michigan for former Vice President Joe Biden. Biden was up 120,177 votes with 98 percent of the vote counted.

According to some reports, in both Michigan and Wisconsin, vote dumps early Wednesday morning showed 100 percent of votes going for Biden.

According to a report in the Federalist, in an overnight vote dump in Michigan, Biden somehow got 138,339 votes and Trump got none.

