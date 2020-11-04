https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/04/texas-stays-red-defeating-democrat-dreams-of-a-blue-wave-up-and-down-the-ballot/

Despite Democrats’ insistence that 2020 would finally be the year Texas flips blue, President Donald Trump took the Lone Star State Tuesday night.

While many networks like Fox News jumped to call Virginia and Arizona for Biden, they waited to call Texas for Trump, despite his lead in the state.

Trump is winning the Great State of Texas with 80% precincts reporting him with an over 360,000 lead. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 4, 2020

Trump’s victory in Texas, the state with the second-largest number of electoral votes, grants him 38 more electoral votes to add to his rising tally.

Texas is a historically red state, voting for all Republican presidents since 1980. Trump won the “reliably red” state in 2016 with 52.2 percent of the vote, beating out Hillary Clinton’s 43.2 percent.

This election season Texas experienced historically high voter turnout in many counties during its early voting period, totaling 9.7 million Texans voting before Election Day and outpacing the more 9 million who voted in 2016.

Despite Democrats and out-of-state donors pouring at least a million dollars into Democratic Senate Candidate MJ Hegar’s campaign, Republican Sen. John Cornyn also won reelection in Texas on Tuesday night, further disproving the left’s theories that the state would succumb to a “blue wave.”

Thank you Texas! pic.twitter.com/njLeHNdAX5 — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) November 4, 2020

BREAKING: Republican John Cornyn wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Texas,@NBCNews Projects. — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 4, 2020

(Hegar campaign confirms) — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) November 4, 2020

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott celebrated the wins in Texas, saying that both the Texas House and Senate also stayed red despite outside donations attempting to flip them to the Democrats.

“Texas DID stay Red,” he wrote. “Thanks to all the volunteers & candidates who worked so hard to make this happen. Every statewide race and the Texas House and Senate remain Republican. God Bless Texas.”

Texas DID stay Red. Thanks to all the volunteers & candidates who worked so hard to make this happen. Every statewide race and the Texas House and Senate remain Republican. God Bless Texas. https://t.co/vTIU7Lklyt — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 4, 2020

Fox called Arizona for Biden, which is a HUGE leap, but Fox is refusing to call Ohio or Texas for Trump. What is going on in that network? — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 4, 2020

