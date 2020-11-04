https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/great-election-night-pause-vote-counting/

Election night Tuesday, at about midnight on the East Coast, Trump led in all the battleground states by decent margins. The betting odds were more than 75% for Trump to win. Then, for some unexplainable reason, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Nevada all seemingly stopped counting votes simultaneously, in unison. They took a “pause” at around 1 a.m. None of those states reported any additional votes for the next three hours. So, what did they do for those three hours?

Let me point out a couple of things:

1. All of those five states have Democratic governors.

2. Suddenly, during the three-hour shutdown, in the dead of night when most people were sleeping, all those states found enough votes for Biden to catch Trump. Five for five. At midnight in Michigan, Trump was ahead by 400,000 votes, with 80% of the votes already counted. When the next 10% of votes were counted, from Wayne County (Detroit), Biden suddenly caught Trump, with 90% of the votes in. Biden made up that the deficit with 10% of the total vote. That means that nearly 100% of the vote from Wayne County went to Biden. That also means that practically all registered voters voted in Wayne County. Does anyone believe any of that is possible? Similar things happened in Madison, Wisconsin, in Raleigh, North Carolina, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and could be happening in Philadelphia by Friday. So why did all those Democratic cities take a “pause” in reporting their votes?

3. Not one pundit questioned why a shutdown in counting votes happened in all those states simultaneously. Not one. Not even Fox. Not one questioned how so many of the newly counted votes in those battleground states went to Biden. Only NewsMax pointed out the coincidence of it happening in those five states with Democratic governors with Trump ahead before the “pauses.”

4. Wisconsin is now reporting 3,239,920 votes cast when there are only 3,129,000 registered voters on record. More people voted than actually registered. When questioned, the Democratic secretary of state said there are 3.6 million registered voters due to late registrations. Even if there are 3.6 million registered voters, that means that 90% of them voted when the average was 55 to 60% across the country. How did almost all votes from Madison go for Biden? Almost 100% of registered voters, not just votes? Did ballot harvesting happen? How about in those other battleground states?

4. CNN, Fox, NBC, ABC, CBS all refused to call the elections in Texas and Florida until almost all votes were counted, yet Fox called Arizona for Biden only 30 minutes after the polls closed, with less than 50% of the votes in. Arizona had a million outstanding votes in Republican Maricopa County, with Biden ahead in the state by only 100,000 when the state was called.

If you think that the media cartel was hard at work demonizing Trump for the last four years (94% negative Trump reports), then it was in full swing last night protecting those Democratic governors in the battleground states.

Think about this for a moment: a “resist” movement by Democrats from the first day Trump was elected, recounts, no peaceful transition of power, impeachment, three years of false accusations about Trump colluding with Russia to affect the 2016 election, the Mueller probe, Comey/Clapper/Brennan with the FISA requests and the Steele Dossier financed by Hillary Clinton, 22 FBI agents losing their jobs because of spying on Trump, riots/looting/violence, continued polls that proved to be wrong, $400 billion by Soros and Bloomberg for Biden, Wall Street 4-to-1 in donations to Biden, lack of coverage about the Bidens’ relationships with China/Russia/Ukraine/Burisma, and then COVID, COVID, COVID around the clock by the media – with little mention of the record economic and international results by Trump.

COVID became the reason for the unsolicited mail out of ballots by Democratic governors. COVID was used to scare voters and to distract them from Trump accomplishments. COVID was used as the reason to shut down economies in Democrat-run states. Let’s see what happens with the virus now that Democrats and the media no longer need it.

So did those battleground states run by Democrats use ballot harvesting or any other types of election fraud? How did the vote tallies change so dramatically after the counts were “paused” in the dead of night? In all five Democrat-controlled battleground states? If the media, Democrats and deep state could be in such collusion against Trump for four years, then how hard is it to question collusion in ballot counting last night by those Democratic governors?

What gets lost with a Biden election? For starters: any investigation of Biden with Burisma and China, the Barr investigations, the Durham investigations and the investigations of deep state players. We’d also have D.C. statehood and the packing of the Supreme Court. Democrats had lots on the line, so they practiced “the end justifies the means” just as Alinsky instructed. They cheated and the media helped.

Who really lost the election? Average working Americans lost. Election integrity lost. No matter who “won,” America got less great.

