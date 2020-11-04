https://twitchy.com/brad-313037/2020/11/05/there-were-riots-in-portland-again-last-night-except-now-the-governor-calls-in-the-national-guard/

Some things never change — After long months of violent riots in the city of Portland they once again took to the streets to loot and vandalize.

More chaos in downtown Portland at the antifa riot and march of terror. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/NslWU9slK7 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 5, 2020

Some things are surprisingly new — After long months of violent riots in Portland this time, when protests broke out into violence, the politicians actually took steps to curtail the activities.

National Guard called into Portland amid ‘widespread violence’ after election https://t.co/C5X1FJCTWF pic.twitter.com/DzCeGq4EtJ — New York Post (@nypost) November 5, 2020

Wait a moment – the National Guard was called in?! This is Portland, where we were told that the arrival of federal agents months back had been blamed for the violence in the streets…that had been taking place for months prior. President Trump was accused of targeting citizens and that the presence of the federal armed troops was a provocation that was unwelcomed.

Now today the governor had the foresight to get federal troops on speed dial in anticipation of new bouts of upheaval. Curious.

I find it interesting that NOW they call in the National Guard — Marie (@Msqd) November 5, 2020

Oh NOW they do something? 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Drtheater79 (@drtheater79) November 5, 2020

And now Ted Wheeler sees no benefit to them rioting and is cracking down immediately. People in that city were used for politics. Businesses were damaged for politics. So gross man. — ark (@djark) November 5, 2020

Sure appears that way. With an anticipation of a Joe Biden victory the appearance of riots would deliver poor optics. The media and the Democrats have spent months blaming President Trump for the divisive violence in numerous cities; they now want things to appear to have just calmed down with a Biden victory.

Has Portland ever stopped the violence since May? They are calling in the guard now because calling them in prior to this would have meant accepting Trump’s offer. They are using the guise of election due to Pride. Should have been done months ago. — Ellie (@organic_ellie) November 5, 2020

Election is over kids. Now the Governor is going to crackdown on these anarchists — Jonniepdq1 (@jonniepdq1) November 5, 2020

Democrats are turning against the leftist useful idiots already hah — Benjamin Gao (@Drddstr) November 5, 2020

Seems the case. When their sanctioned disruptors begin to deliver poor visuals you have to yank back on the leash.

The Democrats may end up finding it more of a challenge to control these disruptors they thought had been delivering for them a political narrative. They are anarchists, and they do not listen to politicians. Their job is to disrupt, not to take orders.

They don’t want to win, they want us all to lose — Philip The Handsome (@Iamjournalism) November 5, 2020

Tags:

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

