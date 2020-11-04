https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/04/this-is-bullsht-twitter-goes-into-full-on-censorship-mode-against-matt-walsh-donald-trump-and-others-who-question-pro-biden-ballot-dumps/

As Twitchy told you, electoral maps suggesting that an unbelievably high percentage of new votes being counted are going to Joe Biden have been making the rounds on Twitter today.

And while those maps do not necessarily prove Democratic shenanigans, Twitter’s handling of them demonstrates that shenanigans are definitely happening.

Here’s what Matt Mackowiak’s tweet looks like right now:

Apparently anyone who shares Mackowiak’s tweet is at risk of having their tweet flagged.

That’s what happened to Matt Walsh when he quote-retweeted it:

What gives, Twitter?

And there’s more. Donald Trump retweeted Walsh — and Twitter flagged him, too:

We’re starting to notice a pattern here.

Because of course they did.

Twitter is all about the free exchange of ideas. Unless of course those ideas don’t meet their arbitrary criteria.

