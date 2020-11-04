https://www.dailywire.com/news/this-isnt-democracy-eric-trump-and-giuliani-allege-voter-fraud-in-pa-vow-lawsuits

President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani maintained during a press conference in Philadelphia on Wednesday that lawsuits were incoming against what they alleged were instances of voter fraud.

“We’re going to win Pennsylvania, but they’re trying to cheat us out of it because they know it’s their only path to victory,” said Eric Trump, later adding: “We are gonna file suit in Pennsylvania. It’s a shame that we have to do that; it’s the last thing that we wanted to do; it’s the last thing my father wanted to do—but this is rampant corruption, and it can’t happen. It simply can’t happen. It’s not fair. This isn’t democracy.”

Eric Trump then introduced Giuliani, who began by referencing Philadelphia’s history. “It is very, very sad that we’re here in the city that’s really the birthplace of our democracy,” he told the crowd. “And this is among one of the most anti-democratic things I’ve ever seen or encountered. And it’s not just here in Philadelphia, this is going on all over the country.”

Giuliani confirmed the campaign had filed a lawsuit. “The lawsuit actually required that when these mail-in ballots—that you know are highly suspicious anyway. This form of balloting has always been considered the most prone to fraud. That’s according to The New York Times, when it didn’t apply to candidate President Trump—well, we were supposed to be allowed by law to observe the counting of the ballots.”

Giuliani claimed that Republicans were supposed to be able to observe the ballot counting in Philadelphia to preserve the integrity of the count, but that they have been kept from doing so. “Now, ‘observe’ means, to any intelligent person, being able to look at.”

Giuliani said that, according to the “Democrat crooked machine of Philadelphia,” the “observers” can be so far away from the counting that they aren’t able to properly watch the process and ensure fraudulent activity wasn’t taking place.

“While all of you thought there was some kind of legitimate count going on here in Philadelphia, it [was] totally illegitimate,” Giuliani added, alleging that such activity also took place in Wisconsin.

“Not a single Republican has been able to look at any one of these mailed ballots. They could be from Mars, as far as we’re concerned. Or they could be from the Democratic National Committee. Joe Biden could have voted 50 times, as far as we know, or 5,000 times. The ballots could be from Camden.”

“This is beyond anything I have ever seen before,” Giuliani continued, adding: “Do you think we’re stupid? You think we’re fools? You know something? The Democrats do think you’re stupid. And they do think you’re fools. That’s why you get called ‘deplorable’ and ‘chumps.’”

“We’re gonna stick with this. We’re gonna win this election. We’ve actually won it. It’s just a matter of counting the votes fairly.”

