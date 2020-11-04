https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/sportsbetting-louisiana-maryland-southdakota/2020/11/04/id/995434

Three more states approved legal sports gambling in Tuesday’s election, bringing it now to half of the country that has allowed its citizens to bet on games and matches.

Maryland and South Dakota both fairly easily adopted their statewide ballot measures while it was passed in an overwhelming number of Louisiana’s 64 parishes — or counties. The (Baton Rouge) Advocate reported only five to 10 rejected the proposal.

Voters in Maryland approved the ballot initiative 66%-44%, according to The Baltimore Sun, while South Dakotans said ”yes” to adding sports betting at casinos in Deadwood and Sioux Falls, CBS network affiliate KELO reported.

Nevada had long been the lone state to allow sports gambling in the country before being joined by Delaware, Oregon and Montana. In 1992, Congress passed the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act which virtually prohibited other states from joining.

New Jersey adopted a measure to allow sports gambling and was sued in 2014 by the major professional sports leagues and the National Collegiate Athletic Association. The Supreme Court ruled in 2018 in favor of New Jersey, opening the door for all states to legalize it.

The latest approvals make 25 states that have OK’d sports gambling, the American Gaming Association says.

Nineteen states have active sports gambling in their states while six others — including Maryland, South Dakota and Louisiana — have permitted it, but it is not yet operational.

Legislation is pending in three more states: Hawaii, Massachusetts and Ohio.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

