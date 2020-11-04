https://noqreport.com/2020/11/04/top-experts-in-coup-operations-began-training-leftists-in-revolutionary-tactics-well-ahead-of-elections/

Regardless of who wins the presidency and control of Congress, the new administration and government will have to contend with a growing counter-revolutionary movement that is sweeping America.

In fact, in the months before the election, experts in coup attempts began training left-wing anarchists in techniques that have been used successfully around the world to topple existing governments, Breitbart News reported.

“Under the guise of preventing a coup, left wing groups have been planning their own — if things don’t go as they desire on Election Day,” the outlet reported, adding:

One site, titled “Choose Democracy,” which states, “an immediate massive response is crucial to stopping a coup“ on its homepage, provides both actions to take as well as resources describing “how other countries have successfully prevented coups.”

Millions of people can delegitimize a coup by “demonstrating, resisting orders, and shutting down the country,” the site states.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

As we reported this week ahead of the election, a conflict expert — J. Michael Waller, vice president for government relations at the Center for Security Policy — noted that it was possible that leftists angered by a Trump reelection victory would occupy Washington D.C. by the legions and attack 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

“We have to prepare for these mobs by the tens of thousands if not more right in downtown Washington, DC … and storm the White House,” he said during a webinar with reporters in recent days.

Combine that warning with the coup training and the country appears to be headed for violence one way or another.

The Choose Democracy site also lists a demand witch states, “If we need to, we will shut down this country to protect the integrity of the democratic process.”

Of course, ‘shutting down the country’ is nothing more than a prelude to getting rid of the existing governmental structures and institutions created by our Constitution.

You don’t ‘protect democracy’ by force.

Nevertheless, in the event of a Trump victory, the group demands, “We need an unprecedented number of Americans to take to the streets and stay in the streets until he [Trump] concedes” — even though he will have been elected lawfully and properly.

“But protest won’t be enough,” the site continues, adding in a tweet: “What we’re talking about is a coup. We need an unprecedented number of Americans to take to the streets and stay in the streets until he concedes. But protest won’t be enough.”

What we’re talking about is a coup. We need an unprecedented number of Americans to take to the streets and stay in the streets until he concedes. But protest won’t be enough. Keep reading for 3 things Democrats can do to stop Trump from stealing the election. — choosedemocracy (@choosedemo) October 31, 2020

In addition, the site provides training and links to several external workshops “to learn how you can be ready in the event of a coup.”

“There’s a chance that a desperate Trump will respond to a narrow victory by Biden by declaring the election fraudulent, urging his base to support his continued Presidency. This training will share the most important things to know and practice in order to be ready for that possibility,” it adds.

The only workshop on the site is led by George Lakey, who is infamous for his 1964 A Manual for Direct Action, which is most commonly referred to as the civil rights movement’s “bible.”

He is a dedicated Marxist/Communist who has led more than 1,500 workshops and revolutionary movements on five continents in countries including South Africa, Thailand and Sri Lanka.

A publication mis-titled, “Hold the Line: A Guide to Defending Democracy,” is not at all about “defending democracy” but rather is about imposing a political system on the country that a majority of Americans did not choose.

It’s also delusional in its vision, claiming, “We want an orderly process. Trump is the one who is sowing chaos.”

Trump ran a campaign and if he wins the election it’ll be fair and square. This ‘revolutionary movement’ is nothing more than one big gaslighting operation intended to replace our constitutional republic with a hellish Marxist governing model that literally will be imposed because most Americans will never voluntarily accept it.

Sources include:

Breitbart.com

NaturalNews.com

Top experts in coup operations began training leftists in revolutionary tactics well ahead of elections

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

