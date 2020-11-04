https://nypost.com/2020/11/03/clemsons-trevor-lawrence-will-be-on-sideline-for-notre-dame-game/

Top-ranked Clemson still won’t have Trevor Lawrence on Saturday against No. 4 Notre Dame, but the star quarterback diagnosed with COVID-19 will at least be upgrading his view for the game.

Though Lawrence won’t be fully cleared in time to play against the Fighting Irish, he will be allowed on the Tigers’ sideline Saturday in South Bend after getting through his 10-day isolation period (which began from the onset of symptoms), Dabo Swinney said Tuesday.

Lawrence’s positive test for COVID-19 was revealed last Thursday.

“He’s doing great. He’s in the meetings, Zooming in and all that stuff,” the Clemson coach told reporters. “He’s doing well, he’s just anxious to get out.”

Swinney said Lawrence could return to the team as soon as Thursday or Friday, but he will still have to go through cardiovascular tests before he can play. The tests, plus Clemson’s reacclimation period of at least two days, won’t be finished until after the Notre Dame game, according to ESPN.

“There’s just no way to get through that in time to play the game,” Swinney said. “He should be back in practice after the game and then ready to go against Florida State [on Nov. 21].”

Lawrence, widely projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, had to watch from his apartment last Saturday as Clemson held off an upset bid by Boston College. Now he is expected to be able to help his replacement, freshman D.J. Uiagalelei, from the sideline.

“He’s an incredibly knowledgeable guy and he’s been there so he’ll be able to bring a good presence to D.J.,” Swinney said. “He’s got a great mind, he’s got great eyes, so he’s going to be Coach Lawrence.”

