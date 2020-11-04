https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/04/triggered-gap-pulls-down-tweet-saying-together-we-can-move-forward-after-backlash-from-liberals/

As Twitchy has reported, Joe Biden’s supporters aren’t really paying much attention to his tweet urging them to not treat their opponents as enemies. Nevertheless, that famous liberal tolerance is shining through in tweets calling for Trump supporters to be treated as monsters and not human beings.

The marketing folks at Gap had a tweet ready to go no matter who won. All it said was that “together, we can move forward” … and the company pulled it down after massive backlash from tolerant progressives.

Because of course.

It’s not a small segment.

Check out this tolerant blue-check:

The 2020 election was a coup attempt?

People are actually going to boycott Gap over this.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...