As Twitchy has reported, Joe Biden’s supporters aren’t really paying much attention to his tweet urging them to not treat their opponents as enemies. Nevertheless, that famous liberal tolerance is shining through in tweets calling for Trump supporters to be treated as monsters and not human beings.

The marketing folks at Gap had a tweet ready to go no matter who won. All it said was that “together, we can move forward” … and the company pulled it down after massive backlash from tolerant progressives.

Literally minutes later. @gap deleted it We live in sad and stupid times pic.twitter.com/0TyytCuL8v — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) November 4, 2020

Gap getting ratioed for this is the problem. It’s a nice sentiment. Don’t attack the messenger for saying we need to work together. https://t.co/OkvFQrTszj — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 4, 2020

A very vocal (but hopefully small) segment of the left cling to their hate like nothing else. https://t.co/e08IMNnEc2 — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) November 4, 2020

Hey! I just ordered a few things online that came yesterday. They fit fine, but I was wondering if I could return them because of your shitty tweet. I don’t want to support your company and would forsure send back what I bought — o (@dogmendo) November 4, 2020

Ok for full disclosure I work with a competitor brand, so these are just my *personal opinions*. I say this regardless because some folks don’t have the luxury of just getting along “together” with people who try to undermine their rights and dignity. @Gap should know better. — Christopher Wylie 🏳️‍🌈 (@chrisinsilico) November 4, 2020

PacSun really hires some nut jobs. — Jason (@jrbattern8) November 4, 2020

He’s from the party of love and acceptance — Sheila’s airpods (@marinemom_USA) November 4, 2020

What a tool. — Sagacious Guy (@RealSagacity) November 4, 2020

You sound nice https://t.co/OoGGHZSja3 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 4, 2020

Looks like Biden’s plan to “heal our nation” is going to go well. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) November 4, 2020

Ahhh, the side of unity is angry when @gap wants to support unity. — Brittany (@fairestthings) November 4, 2020

Not to sound mean but can’t associate myself with people who hate as a political opinion. — ➖ (@tweetonbeat) November 4, 2020

Can you imagine if this thing broke into a fight? That kid would get humiliated by my 11 year old. Twitter really has given many beta males a voice they shouldn’t have. This clown could bench like 4 kale smoothies — CC (@VCC702) November 4, 2020

Wow, triggered by a hoodie 😂 what a douche — Preston Stalvey (@pstalvey) November 4, 2020

People are actually going to boycott Gap over this.

