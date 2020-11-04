https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/04/trump-and-sen-joni-ernst-win-iowa-defending-key-battleground-state-for-the-gop/

President Donald Trump is projected to take Iowa, earning 6 more electoral votes towards the 270 needed to clinch the election.

The Fox News Decision Desk can now project that President Trump will defeat former Vice President Joe Biden in the state of Iowa, a key battleground that keeps Trump’s reelection hopes alive.#ElectionNight — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) November 4, 2020

Trump previously took Iowa in 2016 from Hillary Clinton, winning 51.1 percent of the vote compared to her 41.7 percent.

His victory in the Hawkeye State further confirms an increasing trend of working-class voters supporting the president and turning out for him in key states.

The president’s victory in the battleground state confirms what the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll predicted in their most recent poll conducted by Selzer & Co. showing that Trump was leading Iowa by 7 percentage points over Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

This is the same number of percentage points shown in the Register’s final poll in 2016, shortly before Trump prevailed in Iowa by 9.4 points.

Looks like the Selzer poll in Iowa (+7 Trump) was pretty on target, and the polling pundits crapped all over it. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 4, 2020

Both Trump and Biden made campaign visits to the state in October, with Biden visiting Des Moines on Friday and Trump holding a rally in Dubuque on Sunday, just days before Election Day.

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst also secured her seat in the Senate on Tuesday night, beating out her challenger Democrat Theresa Greenfield in one of the most crucial Senate races of the night.

BREAKING: Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst is projected to defeat Democrat Theresa Greenfield in the race for U.S. Senate, according to WHO 13 Insider Jerry Crawford. pic.twitter.com/ulsBfxmT8c — WHO 13 News (@WHO13news) November 4, 2020

Despite the Democrats’ efforts to pour money into Greenfield’s campaign to unseat Ernst, the incumbent senator pulled ahead with 51 percent of the votes with 91 percent of votes counted.

