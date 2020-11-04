https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-attorney-president-trump-is-absolutely-right-to-keep-all-legal-options-on-the-table_3564784.html

President Donald Trump’s private attorney Jenna Ellis on Wednesday supported the president’s decision to consider legal options over ballots that arrive after election day. “President Trump is absolutely right to keep all legal options on the table as we evaluate results,” Ellis said in a statement on social media. “He is committed to protecting election integrity and defending the Constitution. We are a nation of rules, not rulers.” Trump has repeatedly said that he is preparing for a contested election after several states loosened their election rules to allow the counting of ballots that arrive after election day. The president has been fighting for the sanctity of the election box on Nov. 3 as political opponents pushed plans to expand absentee and mail-in voting across the country. The president and Republican lawmakers have warned that these plans are ripe for fraud and that the counting of those ballots after election day …

