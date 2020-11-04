https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/trump-camp-files-suit-georgia-stop-counting-ballots-biden-camp-seeks-volunteers-go-door-door-helping-voters-fix-mail-ballots-election-day/

The Trump campaign filed its third lawsuit of the day, this one in Georgia to stop counting ballots.

NEW: Trump campaign files its third lawsuit of the day, this one to get Georgia to stop counting ballots. Basically the same as MI and PA pic.twitter.com/esVZRNRRwP — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) November 5, 2020

Trump’s campaign filed similar lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania earlier Wednesday.

President Trump is up by more than 100,000 votes in Georgia, however elections officials refuse to call the state for President Trump.

Trump earlier today declared victory in Georgia.

Barack Obama’s former speech writer earlier today tweeted that the Biden campaign is seeking volunteers in Georgia to “go door to door helping voters fix their mail in ballots so they count,” the day after the election.

David Litt, author of Thanks, Obama: My Hopey Changey White House Years and Democracy In One Book or Less, tweeted out the call to action on Wednesday, at 5:32 p.m. EST.

Anyone in Georgia? Team Joe needs people to go door to door helping voters fix their mail in ballots so they count. Sign up! https://t.co/WD8nhbw6nc — David Litt (@davidlitt) November 4, 2020

