Kayleigh McEnany has just announced that President Trump claims a victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, which would give him 20 more electoral votes.

VICTORY for President @realDonaldTrump in PENNSYLVANIA ?? — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 4, 2020

Shortly after McEnany shared her tweet claiming the state for Trump, Twitter added a label to the tweet saying that “Official sources may not have called the race when this was tweeted.”

The Trump campaign is slated to give a press conference in Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, and it is now surmised that this may be the topic of that conference.

The state has been contested, and Governor Tom Wolf had assured Pennsylvanians that every vote would be counted. It was on November 3 that he told voters that they should not expect a final result from Pennsylvania until after election day.

There were allegations of confusion and discrepancies around Pennsylvania polling places, but it appears that the Trump campaign believes that everything has come clean in the wash and that he will carry the day.

The Trump campaign has said that they would be asking for recounts in Wisconsin and Michigan.

Decision Desk HQ predicts 214 electoral votes for Trump, and 237 for Biden.

Trump took home Pennsylvania in 2016, winning by a narrow margin. He was the first Republican presidential candidate to lead the state since 1988. Pennsylvania, which is primarily white, is made up of two major metropolises on either end—Philadelphia and Pittsburgh—with rural areas spread out in between. The suburbs and cities skew Democrat, while the rural middle leans Republican.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

