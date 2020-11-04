https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/11/04/trump-campaign-declares-victory-in-pennsylvania-predicts-reelection-by-friday-n1125558

The Trump campaign has declared victory in Pennsylvania, claiming that the math is on their side to win the Keystone State.

Several members of team Trump and the Trump family posted declarations of victory on Twitter.

We have won Pennsylvania! — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 4, 2020

VICTORY for President @realDonaldTrump in PENNSYLVANIA ‼️ — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 4, 2020

President Trump has also declared on Twitter, “We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead.”

Trump continued, “Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact, there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported!”

…..there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Fox News declared Biden the winner of Michigan Wednesday evening.

Nevertheless, the Trump campaign expressed confidence that they will ultimately come out victorious.

“By the end of this week, it will be clear to the entire nation that President Trump and Vice President Pence will be elected for another four years,” Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller said in a conference call. Miller explained the campaign believes there are enough outstanding ballots to be counted that will break for Trump.

“Over these next couple of days, as these ballots come in and are counted in the state of Arizona, we could be looking at, potentially as soon as Friday, President Trump being declared the winner or it being clear that he has enough votes to formally say he will win the state of Arizona,” Miller said.

Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien says that according to his data, Biden would have to win “78% of those remaining votes” in Pennsylvania, many of which are in Trump counties.

“We have a high degree of confidence in maintaining our margin of victory. In fact, we are declaring a victory in Pennsylvania,” Stepien said.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

