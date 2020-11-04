https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-trump-campaign-declares-victory-in-pennsylvania/

Campaign manager Bill Stepien on press call a few moments ago: “We are declaring a victory in Pennsylvania. This is not based on gut or feel. This is based on math.”

Team Trump predicts reelection by Friday…

Campaign advisor Jason Miller says there are 605,000 outstanding day-of ballots in Arizona. Miller says POTUS needs 57.73% of remaining day-of vote – far less than he has been getting. The Trump campaign predicts they will declare victory in AZ by Friday.

Jason Miller confident Trump will end with Arizona and Pennsylvania wins: “By the end of this week, it will be clear to the entire nation that President Trump and Vice President Pence will be reelected for another four years.”

