https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/04/trump-campaign-demands-full-recount-in-wisconsin/

President Donald Trump’s campaign demanded a full recount in Wisconsin Wednesday where former Vice President Joe Biden holds a thin lead of just under 21,000 votes.

“Despite ridiculous public polling used as a voter suppression tactic, Wisconsin has been a razor thin race as we always knew that it would be,” Trump campaign manager Bill Stepein wrote in a statement. “There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The president is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”

Wisconsin offers yet another case illustration where Tuesday’s results have so far contradicted their doomsday prophesy for Republicans that predicted Biden would win the state by a wide margin. According to state polling aggregate at RealClearPolitics, Biden was favored to win the state by nearly 7 percent. Reuters published a poll on Monday showing Biden winning by 10 percent.

Biden leads as of this writing by less than 1 percent with more than 98 percent of precincts reporting. Trump carried the Midwestern battleground by just under 23,000 votes in 2016.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

