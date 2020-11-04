https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-campaign-files-lawsuits-in-multiple-states-lays-ground-for-contesting-battleground-states-reports-say

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign filed lawsuits in multiple states on Wednesday where election results are tight and could ultimately determine who wins the presidential election.

The campaign filed lawsuits in “Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, laying the groundwork for contesting battleground states as he slipped behind Democrat Joe Biden in the hunt for the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House,” The Associated Press reported. “The new filings, joining existing Republican legal challenges in Pennsylvania and Nevada, demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted, and absentee ballot concerns, the campaign said.”

The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit in a third state: Georgia. #election2020 https://t.co/Ot2eocAIhH — Hemmer Reports (@HemmerReports) November 5, 2020

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.

