President Donald Trump said early Wednesday that his campaign will ask the Supreme Court to halt voting as he asserted he had won the 2020 election. “We will be going to U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list,” Trump told supporters at the White House in Washington. Trump recounted winning Florida, Texas, and Ohio just hours earlier and pointed to leads he has in Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. “It’s not like we’re up 12 votes and we have 60 percent left. We won states. And all of a sudden, I said, ‘what happened to the election?’ It’s off,” Trump said, referring to how some counties in crucial battleground states stopped processing ballots late Tuesday or early Wednesday. “This is a fraud on the American public. …

