The Trump campaign announced a decision Wednesday to file a lawsuit to pause counting votes in Michigan.

“President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law,” Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement.

Trump Campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh shared a video of a Trump ballot canvasser in Detroit getting ejected from their precinct.

“The steal is on!” he wrote.

The steal is on! https://t.co/BBweVkQO46 — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 4, 2020

With 94 percent of the estimated votes reported, former Vice President Joe Biden is leading the state by 37,350 votes, according to the New York Times.

