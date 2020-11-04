https://nypost.com/2020/11/04/trump-campaign-manager-we-are-in-very-good-position-to-win/

President Trump remains in a “very, very, very good position” to win re-election after early-morning vote leads in Wisconsin and Michigan shifted to Democrat Joe Biden, Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien told reporters Wednesday.

“We are confident in our pathway. We are confident in our math. We said all along we are viewing some of these races as math equations,” Stepien said. “If we count all legal ballots, the president wins.”

Stepien said Trump likely will win Georgia and Pennsylvania, where he’s currently ahead, but also Arizona, Nevada, Michigan and Wisconsin, where he’s trailing Biden. Fox News and the Associated Press declared Biden the winner in Arizona although the race remains close there.

“Wisconsin, tight race, within 1 percent, that is recount territory,” Stepien said. “Michigan, we believe we know there are outlying Republican counties still left to be counted. We are confident in a pathway that includes Michigan.”

Trump scoring a late-breaking win in Arizona or Nevada would give him breathing room in the tightly contested Midwest and Stepien said news outlets are wrong on Arizona.

In Arizona, “we know that a final batch of mail-in ballots is being counted. We know that these ballots are counted sequentially, meaning that late-arriving votes or ballots cast closest to Election Day are the ones being counted now. We know and expect that about a half-million votes are left to be counted,” he said.

“And based on the math that we have been seeing as these late-arriving ballots are counted, anywhere from two-thirds to 70 percent of these votes are coming to the president, that math adds up to a margin of around 30,000 in the president’s favor [in Arizona].”

In Nevada, he added, “late-breaking mail helps us” and “we believe that once all legal ballots are counted in Nevada, the president wins Nevada, we believe by a margin of 5,500 votes.”

Georgia, a longtime GOP bastion that remains undeclared, wasn’t worth discussing, Stepien said. “We have a healthy lead and that will maintain,” he said.

Stepien offered his most granular calculations for Pennsylvania, where more than a third of votes may still be uncounted, according to the Associated Press.

He said that if outstanding votes in Philadelphia go 95 percent for Biden and the remaining ballots go 70 percent for Biden, Trump will still carry the state by 40,000 votes.

Trump said he won the election in a Wednesday morning speech from the White House that began at 2:21 am. “Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said, vowing to ask the Supreme Court to issue a ruling to order “all voting to stop.”

To get a ballot dispute to the Supreme Court, lower state or federal courts first must rule on a dispute brought by either Trump’s or Biden’s campaign.

Municipal workers extract Luzerne County ballots from their envelopes in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, today.Mary Altaffer/AP

Biden gave his own rosy spin in an after-midnight speech in Wilmington, Del., saying, “We feel good about where we are. We really do. I’m here to tell you tonight that we believe we’re on track to win this election.”

On Wednesday morning, Biden tweeted, “We won’t rest until everyone’s vote is counted.”

Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon told reporters on a call that “Joe Biden is on track to win this election and he will be the next president of the United States.”

