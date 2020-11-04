https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/04/trump-campaign-this-morning-if-we-count-all-legally-cast-ballots-we-believe-the-president-will-win/

President Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien just finished up a conference call with reporters to explain why they think the president is on track for an electoral vote victory.

Highlights:

“If we count all legally cast ballots, we believe the president will win”:

“If we count all legally cast ballots, we believe the president will win,” Trump campaign manager @BillStepien on conference call. Trump team’s honing in on Pennsylvania and Arizona. Aides said this is a math equation: their counts show remaining ballots give Trump the edge. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 4, 2020

And they’re preparing for legal challenges:

Miller: “We have our legal teams in place, we want to make sure all legally-cast ballots are counted & we want to make sure illegally cast ballots are not counted.” Stepien: “If we count all legally-cast ballots, we believe the president will win.” — Chris Villani (@ChrisVillani44) November 4, 2020

Stepien believes the president will win Nevada, Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania:

Trump camp announced a 9:55 a.m. call to start right before Biden call at 10. Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien says, “We are confident in our pathway. We are confident in our math.” He adds they are “projecting confidence” because they believe Trump will win NV, GA, AZ, & PA. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 4, 2020

“We trust our data, we trust our math”:

“We trust our data, we trust our math. It’s called the race spot-on until this point. That’s why we feel confident” about POTUS’ election chances — Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien says on call w/ reporters — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) November 4, 2020

And they think Wisconsin is in recount territory:

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien predictions on outstanding vote counts: WI = “tight race” & “recount territory” MI = “confident in pathway that includes” the state NV = claiming victory possible by 5500 votes GA/PA = projecting “optimism” about both at this hour as well — Monica Alba (@albamonica) November 4, 2020

They took now questions:

Call over. Miller/Stepien take no questions. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) November 4, 2020

As for President Trump, he seemed to back away somewhat from his statement last night declaring that he had won the race:

Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

