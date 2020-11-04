https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/04/trump-campaign-this-morning-if-we-count-all-legally-cast-ballots-we-believe-the-president-will-win/

President Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien just finished up a conference call with reporters to explain why they think the president is on track for an electoral vote victory.

Highlights:

“If we count all legally cast ballots, we believe the president will win”:

And they’re preparing for legal challenges:

Stepien believes the president will win Nevada, Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania:

“We trust our data, we trust our math”:

And they think Wisconsin is in recount territory:

They took now questions:

As for President Trump, he seemed to back away somewhat from his statement last night declaring that he had won the race:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...