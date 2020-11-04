https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/if-president-trump-loses-2020-can-he-run-again-2024?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump could run for another term if he loses reelection, with speculation already starting.

The Constitution’s 22nd Amendment, put in place after Franklin D. Roosevelt served four terms in office, states, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

But it doesn’t say anything about serving a term, losing, then serving another term.

That’s what Grover Cleveland – the 22nd and 24th president – did. He was elected president in 1884 and took office the next year. He served until March 1889 but lost his re-election bid. Then he ran again in in 1892, won, and served until March 1897.

So Trump can run again should he lose this election.

CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta, of whose reporting Trump has been critical, said Thursday that the president is reportedly considering “some sort of resurrection run in 2024.”

“There are some aides and advisers who are starting to talk about the potential not only that the president is going to lose this election, but that he may mount some sort of resurrection run in 2024,” he said.

However, Acosta offered no sources, saying only “I’m told.”

Mic Mulvaney, a former Trump chief of staff, on Thursday added to the speculation.

“I would absolutely expect the president to stay involved in politics and would absolutely put him on the shortlist of people who are likely to run in 2024,” said Mulvaney, now special envoy for Northern Ireland, according to the Irish Times.

Mulvaney made the comments during a webinar hosted by the Dublin think tank, the Institute for International and European Affairs, the newspaper also said.

Joe Biden, Trump’s 2020 Democratic challenger, will be 78 when he takes office on Jan. 20, 2021 – should he win this year’s election.

Coincidentally, Trump would be 78 if he runs for the White House again in 2024 and wins – should he indeed loses this time.

Biden would be the oldest ever to take office, but Trump would be even older, albeit just by a few months.

