https://bigleaguepolitics.com/donald-trump-campaign-declares-victory-in-pennsylvania/

Donald J. Trump for President Campaign Manager Bill Stepien confirmed that the Trump campaign is declaring victory in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania.

.@realDonaldTrump campaign manager Bill Stepien just now: “We are declaring victory in Pennsylvania…” — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) November 4, 2020

Trending: TENS OF THOUSANDS OF BALLOTS Dropped Off in USPS Boxes at Detroit Absentee Ballot Processing Center at 3:30 AM After Election

Eric Trump announced victory in the state as well on Wednesday.

We have won Pennsylvania! take our poll – story continues below Completing this poll grants you access to Big League Politics updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 4, 2020

Final results in the keystone state have been delayed until Friday, with state election officials insisting the entire week is required to release ballot and election information.

Reported figures in the state have Trump leading by a comfortable 600,000 vote margin. However, the late processing of absentee ballots will assuredly move the election in a Democratic election, even if it’s not enough to win the state.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien tells reporters, “we are declaring a victory in Pennsylvania.” He says that Biden would have to get 78% of outstanding votes to win. While there are outstanding votes in Philly, Montgomery County, also many votes left in York, Butler, etc — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) November 4, 2020

President Trump declared victory in the election late on Tuesday night, with final results seemingly delayed by slow election return and tabulation systems. The swing states of Arizona and Michigan are still coming down to the wire.

UPDATE:

The Trump campaign continues to express optimism that the continued processing of election day ballots will reveal the President as the victor of Arizona.

.@realDonaldTrump Campaign advisor Jason Miller says there are 605,000 outstanding day-of ballots in Arizona. Miller says POTUS needs 57.73% of remaining day-of vote – far less than he has been getting. The Trump campaign predicts they will declare victory in AZ by Friday. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) November 4, 2020

Show Comments ▼

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

