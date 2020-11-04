https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/trump-legal-adviser-jenna-ellis-discusses-magical-138000-michigan-biden-votes-appeared-nowhere-middle-night-video/

Last night while you slept the Democrats were hard at work in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Last night President Trump was leading significantly in several swing states including Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

President Trump had a sizable lead in Wisconsin and Michigan but this morning Sleepy Joe somehow took the lead.

President Trump had a significant lead in Michigan late last night.

TRENDING: SEVEN Milwaukee Wards Report More Presidential Votes than Registered Voters — State Voter Turnout Is Nearly 90% Which Is Virtually Impossible

Then all of the sudden Joe Biden jumped up 138,339 votes and gained the lead over President Trump.

138,339 VOTES!

Here is the evidence–

So 200k people voted for Biden and ZERO for Trump? pic.twitter.com/jBfuYe5Dfm — Trollasaurus (@TrollasaurusRx) November 4, 2020

This is fraud.

More…

LOL. Biden got a 138,339 tranche of votes in Michigan without a single vote for Trump, in case you were wondering what is happening. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) November 4, 2020

On Wednesday night Trump Legal Adviser Jenna Ellis went on with Tucker Carlson to discuss the magical 138,000 Michigan votes that appeared out of nowhere for the Joe Biden in the middle of the night last night.

Jenna was excellent!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

