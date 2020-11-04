https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-florida-latinos-hispanic/2020/11/04/id/995427

President Donald Trump won 45% of the Latino vote in Florida, which is largely responsible for him winning the state on Election Day, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In all, Trump won Florida by only three percentage points, a mark higher than his 1.2-percentage-point margin in the last presidential election.

In 2016, Trump won an impressive 35% of Latino votes to win the state, many of which came from Miami-Dade. That region provided Trump 75% of his net vote gain.

That year, Hillary Clinton won Miami-Dade by 30 percentage points. On Tuesday, Joe Biden could only haul in 7 percentage points, which crippled his chances of taking Florida.

Biden likely stumbled in Miami-Dade due to a perception from many Latinos that the former vice president, a Democrat, would lean toward communism.

“They are more inclined toward communism,” Maria Masis Tabango, a 47-year-old Republican from Nicaragua, said of Democrats.

“Virtually every Hispanic voter in South Florida is either directly themselves or indirectly through relatives a traumatized victim of a socialist or communist totalitarian government,” said Fernand Amandi, a Miami-based Democratic pollster.

