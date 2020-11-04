https://www.theepochtimes.com/trumps-new-twitter-post-very-strange-things-happening-in-ballot-couts_3565204.html

President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning wrote a post on Twitter noting that he was leading in a number of battleground states and hinted that something “very strange” is occurring. “Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled,” Trump wrote at around 10 a.m. ET. “Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the ‘pollsters’ got it completely & historically wrong!” The president was likely referring to the states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Georgia, which are too close to call at the moment. It came hours after Trump, in a news conference, said he would take the election fight to the Supreme Court if need be. “We will be going to U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at …

