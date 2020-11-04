https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-arizona-in-play-for-trump-after-data-error-revealed

Arizona was declared for Joe Biden Tuesday night, when it was believed that they had 98 percent of ballots counted— in fact only 86 percent of ballots have been counted in the battleground state.

According to Patrick LeForge, an Editor at NYT, “an error was found in the data feed from Edison Research (used by @nytimes and other news organizations) for Arizona results — 86 percent of ballots have been counted, not 98 percent. NYT has not called the state for Biden, though he still leads.”

An error was found in the data feed from Edison Research (used by @nytimes and other news organizations) for Arizona results — 86 percent of ballots have been counted, not 98 percent. NYT has not called the state for Biden, though he still leads. https://t.co/mPDkiKsExQ — Patrick LaForge (@palafo) November 4, 2020

This means Arizona is still very much in play with almost 400,000 ballots remaining. Biden is currently leading Trump by just under 94 thousand votes.

The winner of the state of Arizona will take home 11 electoral votes.

