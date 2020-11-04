https://babylonbee.com/news/trump-tweet-reading-good-morning-america-labeled-as-misinformation/

U.S.—As the country still reels from an uncertain vote count on election night, Twitter is working overtime to halt the spread of dangerous misinformation. This morning, Trump tweeted out “GOOD MORNING, AMERICA!!!” which was quickly blocked by Twitter’s election safety team for misinformation.

“It is NOT a good morning,” said Xander Vabalooka, head of Twitter’s emergency election misinformation squad. “Our democracy hangs in the balance! There is nothing ‘good’ about this morning until all the votes are counted and we get the correct results. We have therefore decided to label this tweet as misinformation.”

Biden later responded by tweeting: “Howdy folks! I won!” The tweet currently has 456K likes.

