Amid alleged attempts to subvert ballot-counting transparency in Michigan, Trump supporters stormed a Detroit canvas location, chanting “stop the vote,” according to reports.

Videos and photos on Twitter showed windows being boarded up in downtown Detroit, blocking the public from viewing the continued counting of votes, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

Michigan, a battleground state called for Joe Biden on Wednesday afternoon, has been alleged to be blocking “meaningful access” to counting locations, per the report.

President Donald Trump supporters were banging on the windows of the TCF Center as guards attempted to keep too many from entering the counting room after the capacity of the counting center had been reached, according to reports.

Counterprotesters also clashed with the Trump supporters waving banners reading “count every vote.”

“We have exceeded the amount of challengers,” an election worker told the crowd, the Detroit Free Press reported.

“We are not allowing any more challengers in at this time.”

