https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tweet-from-president-trump/
About The Author
Related Posts
Don Surber warning…
November 2, 2020
‘We’re making history here today’…
October 14, 2020
Hannity gives voter pep talk…
October 28, 2020
5th grader forced to remove Hooters mask…
September 18, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy