Twitter has banned the account that shared a video of man claiming to burn stolen Trump ballots after it was shared by Eric Trump.

In the footage, the man claims to have stolen around 80 ballots, before pouring fuel on them and lighting them ablaze.

Twitter suspended @Ninja_StuntZ immediately after Eric Trump shared a video alleging Trump ballots were being burned I assure you we have plenty of copies pic.twitter.com/IJHpq5I2J7 — 🇺🇸Maria🇺🇸Viti🇺🇸 (@selfdeclaredref) November 4, 2020

The video amassed over 160,000 views in about an hour on Twitter — before it was even shared by Eric Trump.

However, nobody seems to know where it came from or what state it took place in.

None of the people who have tweeted the video seem to know where the video came from to confirm its authenticity. One of the early posters told TGP that it was sent to them in a group chat.

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to what appears to be the account to first tweet the video to ask where they found it. We will update this article if more information becomes available.

If you have information about the origin of this video, please contact TGP, and the police.

