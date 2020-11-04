https://www.dailywire.com/news/twitter-censors-daily-wires-matt-walsh-after-trump-agrees-with-message-conservatives-sound-off

Twitter censored a tweet from The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh regarding the voter tabulations in Michigan — specifically an update of 128,000-plus votes that apparently all came in for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden — after President Donald Trump quote-tweeted the post in seeming agreement with Walsh’s concern.

In an apparent update on votes in the state, Biden allegedly secured 100% of the 128,000-plus votes, screenshots show. “This is reason enough to go to court. No honest person can look at this and say it’s normal and unconcerning,” Walsh captioned the post.

This is reason enough to go to court. No honest person can look at this and say it’s normal and unconcerning. https://t.co/CguBRGCRLD — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 4, 2020

“WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT?” Trump quote-tweeted Walsh.

WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT? https://t.co/6487pYLZnL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

The post from Walsh was censored by Twitter with the following message: “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

Walsh responded to the censoring: “This is bulls***. Twitter censored a tweet where I expressed my opinion about the way the ballots are being counted.”

This is bullshit. Twitter censored a tweet where I expressed my opinion about the way the ballots are being counted. pic.twitter.com/CRJydqmav1 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 4, 2020

“Trump quote tweeted me, so twitter censored it,” he wrote in another post.

Trump quote tweeted me, so twitter censored it pic.twitter.com/QClz3X02Ug — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 4, 2020

“How in the world is Twitter censoring [Matt Walsh]‘s tweet here?” questioned Ben Shapiro. “To say that we ought to be concerned about a 100% blue vote drop of over 100K votes is perfectly obvious.”

How in the world is Twitter censoring @MattWalshBlog‘s tweet here? To say that we ought to be concerned about a 100% blue vote drop of over 100K votes is perfectly obvious. https://t.co/28CZBVbEfc — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 4, 2020

“They are censoring true information and legitimate concern,” Candace Owens commented. “I have never seen anything like this. Hard to believe this is America.”

They are censoring true information and legitimate concern. I have never seen anything like this. Hard to believe this is America. https://t.co/wAh88mRHUj — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 4, 2020

Reacting to the censoring, Megan Kelly wrote, “[What the hell]??”

