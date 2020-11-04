https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/twitter-censors-president-trump-declares-victory-pennsylvania-georgia-north-carolina-michigan/
President Trump on Wednesday evening declared victory in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan*
Trump said of Michigan, “We hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported.
Screenshots in case Twitter censors:
…..there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
Fox News and CNN called Michigan for Biden on Wednesday afternoon.
On cue Nevada agreed to start counting ballots all of a sudden to give Biden the victory.