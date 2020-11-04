https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/twitter-censors-president-trump-election-night-wont-allow-shared-steve-bannon-calls-us-marshals-arrest-jack-dorsey/

President Trump tweeted out moments ago that he will be making a statement.

President Trump told his supporters, “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it.”

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

BUT TWITTER IS CENSORING THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES–

TWITTER CENSORS PRESIDENT TRUMP ON ELECTION NIGHT – WON’T ALLOW IT TO BE SHARED — Steve Bannon Calls for US Marshals to Arrest Jack Dorsey

Twitter censored the President of the United States on Election Day!

Steve Bannon called for US Marshals to arrest Jack Dorsey!!

Breaking: Bannon calling for the arrest of Jack Dorsey tonight. — Dr. Heath Motley (@dr_motley) November 4, 2020

Steven Bannon is calling for Jack Dorsey to be arrested. — Shadow of St. David (@KingofShirgar) November 4, 2020

Here again is the War Room:

