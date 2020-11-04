http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ARVswa_8X4Q/

Twitter went on another censorship blitz today, targeting the account of President Trump and numerous conservative journalists and commentators as concerns and disputes about incoming election results continued to mount.

Twitter which censored Trump and the Trump campaign over 65 times during the campaign while leaving Biden untouched, censored three tweets from the President in the space of a few hours.

“They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!”

They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

The tweet was hidden behind a warning label by Twitter. Users must also click through three screens in order to retweet it, stifling its spread on the platform. A recent analysis has demonstrated the high degree to which Twitter’s censorship can suppress the spread of President Trump’s messages.

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong!”

Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Twitter did the same to this tweet.

Twitter also censored Trump for retweeting conservative commentator Matt Walsh, who said that the Trump campaign had “reason enough to go to court” over disputed election results.

WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT? https://t.co/6487pYLZnL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Sean Davis, co-founder of the Federalist, was also censored on Twitter for discussing the night’s erratic election results.

Twitter is censoring this post. The thought crime I committed? I accurately summarized the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision which said post-election day ballots must be counted even when they don’t include postmarks. Read it for yourself (footnote 20). https://t.co/8CXcygSKH3 pic.twitter.com/ZEDvYROoGZ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 4, 2020

“Twitter is censoring this post,” said Davis on Twitter.” The thought crime I committed? I accurately summarized the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision which said post-election day ballots must be counted even when they don’t include postmarks. Read it for yourself (footnote 20).”

Twitter currently blocking a tweet of mine that expresses concern about *possible future* voter fraud that could be happening in the days ahead- Big tech basically works for the DNC. This is appalling. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 4, 2020

Radio host Buck Sexton also reported that Twitter is “currently blocking a tweet of mine that expresses concern about *possible future* voter fraud that could be happening in the days ahead.”

“Big tech basically works for the DNC. This is appalling,” concluded Sexton.

