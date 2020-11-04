https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/twitter-censors-trump-declaring-victory-pennsylvania-michigan/

President Trump declared victory Wednesday evening in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan in a tweet that once again was censored by Twitter.

The tweet came after members of his team announced lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin alleging vote fraud. The campaign has filed for a recount in Wisconsin.

“We hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported,” Trump wrote.

Earlier Wednesday, claiming Republicans have been barred from observing the count of hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani explained why the campaign is filing lawsuits in the two battleground states and possibly nationally.

The Trump campaign claims it has won Pennsylvania, pointing to a 400,000 vote advantage with 87% of the votes counted and ballots in “red” counties outstanding.

While Arizona has been called for Joe Biden, the Trump campaign says its internal polling shows it will win the state by 30,000 votes, providing a path to 270 electoral votes without Michigan and Wisconsin, which both were called for Biden on Wednesday.

President Trump’s son Eric Trump said filing lawsuits was a last resort but necessary.

“This is fraud. This is absolute fraud. We’ve seen it in Philadelphia before,” he said.

“We’re going to win Pennsylvania, but they’re trying to cheat us out of it, because they know it’s their only path to victory.”

He said that among the reports of fraud are Biden campaign posters at polling sites, Democrat fliers distributed to voters, election supervisors wearing Biden-Harris facemasks and Republican poll watchers being kept away from the ballots.

In both Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, more than 100,000 mail-in ballots suddenly were registered overnight, and Republicans weren’t allowed to see whether or not they were valid.

Giuliani said the corruption he alleges is taking place in Philadelphia is going on all over the country. Republicans were supposed to be allowed to observe the counting of the mail-in ballots he said, which are particularly prone to fraud because the voters aren’t present to verify their ballots.

It went on for 20 hours, he said.

“While all of you thought there was some kind of legitimate count going on here in Philadelphia, it was totally illegitimate,” he said.

“Not a single Republican has been able to look at any of these mail ballots. They could be from Mars as far as we know.”

Philadelphia has a reputation for voter fraud, he said, but what happened Tuesday “goes way beyond” voting by dead people and residents of neighboring New Jersey.

“This is a concerted effort of the crooks that run the Democratic Party,” he said. “And you know these big city machines are crooked. Twenty years, 30 years, 40 years, a hundred years of one-party rule leads to corruption, of all kinds.

“Voter fraud is one of the biggest, because that’s how you keep your power.”

But we’re not going to let them get away with it.

“They’re not going to steal this election. This elections decided by the people. These people, the elite, they don’t care about the people, people they call the deplorables, the chumps.

He said Trump ran for the White House “so that your vote doesn’t get wiped out by 100,000 fraudulent, meaningless paper ballots that no one gets to observe.”

“We’re going to stick with this. We’re going to win this election. We’ve actually won it,” he said.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said the campaign will post video of Republican poll watchers being kept from the ballot count.

“We’ve won Pennsylvania, and we want penn to be counted in a fair way,” she said.

Nothing says an open and transparent process like COVERING UP WINDOWS https://t.co/o5zJModiKL — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 4, 2020

Elections officials in Michigan and Wisconsin refused to explain Biden’s sudden and dramatic vote tally increase in both states Wednesday morning, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

Michigan and Wisconsin state officials warned against misinformation being shared online, DCNF said, but wouldn’t comment on graphs of live tallies posted by FiveThirtyEight that showed sudden spikes.

In tweets Wednesday morning Trump claimed officials were finding votes for Biden “all over the place.”

“I would ask everyone to not repeat misinformation,” Michigan Sec. of State Jocelyn Benson told reporters Wednesday.

“We’ve seen in a number of elections already this year, the use of false graphics to try to indicate that there is some sort of problem happening,” Benson said.

But she acknowledged she was unfamiliar with the specifics of the vote count.

“We cannot speculate as to why the results lean one way or another,” Michigan Department of State spokesperson Aneta Kiersnowski told The Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement. “Pairs of election workers, one from each major political party, work together to tabulate ballots to ensure fairness.”

See a Gateway Pundit video of Democrats preventing Republican poll watchers from entering a room where ballots are counted:

See the press conference:

