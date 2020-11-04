https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/11/03/twitter-censors-another-trump-tweet-on-election-night/

Twitter censored another post from President Donald Trump, while votes were still coming in across multiple states on election night 2020.

Trump posted: “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!”

Twitter is now hiding the tweet behind a warning label saying “some or all of the content shared in the Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

The platform also added a link encouraging users to “learn about US 2020 election security efforts.”

This is the second time in the space of two days that Twitter has censored a tweet from the President.

As Breitbart News’ Lucas Nolan reported:

Twitter added a label to the tweet which reads: “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process. Learn more.” Twitter users were also unable to reply to the tweet, favorite it, or share it. Many have resorted to posting screenshots of the tweet to share it with followers. When scrolling through the President’s timeline, users were also unable to see the tweet at all without clicking a warning from Twitter acknowledging that it may be misleading. Twitter has also disabled its retweet feature for some time, forcing users to quote tweet the post if they wanted to share it on their timelines.

Earlier today, Twitter also censored the Philly GOP account, which was posting reports of alleged irregular activity at polling locations across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania.

