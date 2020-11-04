https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/twitter-continues-censor-president-trumps-tweets-ballot-counting?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Twitter has decided that Americans can’t see many of the tweets posted … by America’s president.

If you go on the social media site right now, Trump’s top post isn’t visible. Instead, there’s this note: “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

Site visitors can still click “view” on the right side to see the post.

In that post, Trump said: “All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof – just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First!”

Twitter also provides another link aside many of the president’s tweets that take visitors to a page titled “civic integrity policy.”

“What is in violation of this policy?” the pages states. “This policy addresses 4 categories of misleading behavior and content:

In one category, “misleading information about outcomes,” Twitter states, “We will label or remove false or misleading information intended to undermine public confidence in an election or other civic process. This includes but is not limited to:”

disputed claims that could undermine faith in the process itself, such as unverified information about election rigging, ballot tampering, vote tallying, or certification of election results; and

misleading claims about the results or outcome of a civic process which calls for or could lead to interference with the implementation of the results of the process, e.g.

claiming victory before election results have been certified, inciting unlawful conduct to prevent the procedural or practical implementation of election results (note that our violent threats policy may also be relevant for threats not covered by this policy).

A couple of other posts from Trump included, “STOP THE COUNT!” and “ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!”

In another ruling by Twitter, the social media site said Trump was wrong to have called several states for himself.

“We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact, … there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported!”

Twitter censored the second of those tweets, and added a note to the first that said: “Official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted.”

In all, Twitter on Wednesday flagged five of the president’s tweets, and some Twitter users were blocked from sharing his tweets. By midday Thursday, Twitter had already censored two posts.

Last month, a Senate committee called in the head of Twitter, Jack Dorsey. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) ripped into Dorsey about Twitter’s decision to block a series of New York Post stories on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

“Mr. Dorsey, who the hell elected you and put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report and what the American people are allowed to hear?” Cruz said. “Why do you persist in behaving as a Democratic super PAC, silencing views to the contrary of your political beliefs?”

