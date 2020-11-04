https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/twitter-flags-oann-calling-florida-trump-trump-wins-florida-3-5/

President Trump CRUSHED Joe Biden tonight in Florida.

President Trump won 51.2% to 47.9% to Joe Biden.

Trump won by at least 340,000 votes in the Sunshine State.

Twitter flagged OANN for posting the tweet.

