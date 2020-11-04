https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/twitter-flags-oann-calling-florida-trump-trump-wins-florida-3-5/
President Trump CRUSHED Joe Biden tonight in Florida.
President Trump won 51.2% to 47.9% to Joe Biden.
Trump won by at least 340,000 votes in the Sunshine State.
Twitter flagged OANN for posting the tweet.
Twatter flagging @OANN tweet that @realDonaldTrump won Florida 🙄 pic.twitter.com/XqeddNA5pa
— Rosie memos (@almostjingo) November 4, 2020